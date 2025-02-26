FourThought Financial Partners LLC Invests $513,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,560,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3,207.7% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,308,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $180.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $158.83 and a one year high of $188.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.74.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

