FourThought Financial Partners LLC Invests $513,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,560,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3,207.7% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,308,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA RSP opened at $180.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $158.83 and a one year high of $188.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.74.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.