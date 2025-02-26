Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 173 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,432,538,000 after buying an additional 2,238,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after buying an additional 1,580,035 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,195,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,083 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,496,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,795,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,904,323,000 after buying an additional 644,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. DZ Bank cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Summit Insights raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $103.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.05 and its 200 day moving average is $137.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.62 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

