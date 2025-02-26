Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch Today – February 26th

Super Micro Computer, Salesforce, and ServiceNow are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of companies that develop, utilize, or support AI technology and applications across various industries. Often positioned at the forefront of innovation, these stocks represent firms that harness machine learning, automation, and data analytics to drive growth and adapt to rapidly evolving technological landscapes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $8.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.49. The stock had a trading volume of 83,412,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,464,359. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,858,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,219,045. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $331.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $295.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded up $22.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $944.92. 858,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,046.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $981.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.65 billion, a PE ratio of 138.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99.

