Cryptocurrency Stocks To Consider – February 26th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Bitfarms, HIVE Digital Technologies, and Bit Origin are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of companies that operate within or are significantly involved in the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors, such as those that provide mining services, develop blockchain technologies, or offer crypto-related financial products. These stocks blend traditional company investment factors with the high volatility and rapid innovation characteristic of the digital currency market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD stock traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,722,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,855,988. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.46. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $66.91.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

NASDAQ:BTDR traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. 5,954,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,097,788. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Bitfarms stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,975,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,718,836. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Bitfarms has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $3.91. The company has a market cap of $563.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 3.64.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,672,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,411,552. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $334.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.90 and a beta of 3.46.

Bit Origin (BTOG)

Shares of Bit Origin stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 21,281,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,378. Bit Origin has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

