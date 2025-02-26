FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

FFWC stock remained flat at $39.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average is $38.32. FFW has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $40.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.05.

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter.

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.

