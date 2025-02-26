RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0679 per share on Friday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:RIOCF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.95. 95,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,113. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
- Stock Average Calculator
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- SMCI Investors Use These ETFs For Heightened Exposure
Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.