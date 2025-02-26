Nuformix (LON:NFX) Stock Price Down 15.8% – What’s Next?

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 15.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). 21,459,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 69,130,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Nuformix Stock Down 15.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £985,447.27, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.08.

Nuformix (LON:NFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported GBX (0.46) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter.

About Nuformix

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

