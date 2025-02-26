Sincerus Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sincerus Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $597.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $593.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $600.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $587.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $496.30 and a 52-week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

