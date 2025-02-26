Rothschild Investment LLC Purchases 23 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.08, for a total transaction of $1,160,414.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,256.32. The trade was a 21.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total value of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,200.58. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,706 shares of company stock valued at $17,644,106. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $716.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,070.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $922.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,046.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $981.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.96 billion, a PE ratio of 135.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

