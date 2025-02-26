National Pension Service Acquires 3,809 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,141,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $379,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $103.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.47 billion, a PE ratio of 105.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.62 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.05 and a 200-day moving average of $137.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $140.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DZ Bank lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus set a $160.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.