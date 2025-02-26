TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

TechnipFMC has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TechnipFMC to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE FTI traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.74. The company had a trading volume of 533,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,279. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on FTI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

Read Our Latest Report on FTI

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.