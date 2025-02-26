Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 26th (ACN, ADUS, AESI, AGL, AHCO, AMRC, AMT, ARQT, AS, AWI)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 26th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $390.00 to $380.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $153.00 to $142.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI)

had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. from $28.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $13.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $12.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $37.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $210.00 to $220.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $28.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $158.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $22.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $195.00 to $212.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $164.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $22.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $30.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $26.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $161.00 to $163.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $81.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $9.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $7.50 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $18.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $29.00 to $24.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $39.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $536.00 to $480.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $20.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $57.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $49.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $48.00 to $46.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $60.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $55.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $150.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $127.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $220.00 to $230.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $7.50 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $23.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $25.00 to $27.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $57.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $396.00 to $450.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $400.00 to $420.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $11.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $37.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $54.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target trimmed by Macquarie from $47.00 to $46.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $13.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $15.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $39.00 to $44.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $48.00 to $50.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $28.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $39.00 to $43.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $16.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $21.00 to $23.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.50 to $17.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $19.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $15.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $20.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $280.00 to $251.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $282.00 to $268.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $230.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $254.00 to $236.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $276.00 to $244.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $20.00 to $17.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $16.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Globalstar (NYSEARCA:GSAT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $14.85 to $25.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $110.00 to $127.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $467.00 to $437.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $440.00 to $430.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $455.00 to $435.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $431.00 to $424.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $39.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $58.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $125.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $29.00 to $30.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $140.00 to $165.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $760.00 to $714.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $124.00 to $131.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $130.00 to $132.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $40.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $57.00 to $51.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $179.00 to $178.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $209.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $205.00 to $210.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $75.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $38.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $190.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $56.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $172.00 to $169.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $197.00 to $191.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $269.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $60.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $70.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $64.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $497.00 to $468.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $76.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) had its target price raised by Macquarie from $122.00 to $125.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $193.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $215.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) had its target price increased by Stephens from $165.00 to $175.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $160.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $192.00 to $200.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $122.00 to $116.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $117.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $128.00 to $127.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $574.00 to $545.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $245.00 to $215.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $102.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $3.15 to $2.25. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) had its price target raised by Stephens from $21.00 to $22.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $86.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $175.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $95.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $7.00 to $10.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $7.00 to $8.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $90.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $94.00 to $110.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $342.00 to $329.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) had its price target raised by Stephens from $13.00 to $14.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $80.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $43.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $26.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $35.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $82.00 to $84.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $149.00 to $139.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $270.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $240.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $225.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $131.00 to $148.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $43.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $7.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $6.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $4.50. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $85.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $27.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $32.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $34.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $29.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $34.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $40.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $88.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $85.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $92.00 to $76.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $95.00 to $87.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $146.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.00 to $11.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $44.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $13.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $320.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $290.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $305.00 to $335.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $360.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $320.00 to $340.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $255.00 to $285.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $310.00 to $345.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $300.00 to $330.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $310.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $120.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $157.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $122.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $147.00 to $133.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $20.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $22.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $52.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $13.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $14.00 to $15.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $12.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $14.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $80.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

