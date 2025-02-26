Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 26th (ACN, ADUS, AESI, AGL, AHCO, AMRC, AMT, ARQT, AS, AWI)

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2025

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 26th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $390.00 to $380.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $153.00 to $142.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. from $28.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $13.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $12.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $37.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $210.00 to $220.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $28.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $158.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $22.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $195.00 to $212.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $164.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $22.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $30.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $26.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $161.00 to $163.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $81.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $9.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $7.50 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $18.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $29.00 to $24.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $39.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $536.00 to $480.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $20.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $57.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $49.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $48.00 to $46.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $60.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $55.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $150.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $127.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $220.00 to $230.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $7.50 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $23.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $25.00 to $27.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $57.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $396.00 to $450.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $400.00 to $420.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $11.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $37.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $54.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target trimmed by Macquarie from $47.00 to $46.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $13.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $15.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $39.00 to $44.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $48.00 to $50.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $28.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $39.00 to $43.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $16.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $21.00 to $23.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.50 to $17.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $19.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $15.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $20.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $280.00 to $251.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $282.00 to $268.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $230.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $254.00 to $236.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $276.00 to $244.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $20.00 to $17.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $16.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Globalstar (NYSEARCA:GSAT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $14.85 to $25.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $110.00 to $127.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $467.00 to $437.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $440.00 to $430.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $455.00 to $435.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $431.00 to $424.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $39.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $58.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $125.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $29.00 to $30.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $140.00 to $165.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $760.00 to $714.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $124.00 to $131.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $130.00 to $132.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $40.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $57.00 to $51.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $179.00 to $178.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $209.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $205.00 to $210.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $75.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $38.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $190.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $56.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $172.00 to $169.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $197.00 to $191.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $269.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $60.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $70.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $64.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $497.00 to $468.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $76.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) had its target price raised by Macquarie from $122.00 to $125.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $193.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $215.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) had its target price increased by Stephens from $165.00 to $175.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $160.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $192.00 to $200.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $122.00 to $116.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $117.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $128.00 to $127.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $574.00 to $545.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $245.00 to $215.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $102.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $3.15 to $2.25. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) had its price target raised by Stephens from $21.00 to $22.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $86.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $175.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $95.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $7.00 to $10.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $7.00 to $8.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $90.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $94.00 to $110.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $342.00 to $329.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) had its price target raised by Stephens from $13.00 to $14.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $80.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $43.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $26.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $35.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $82.00 to $84.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $149.00 to $139.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $270.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $240.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $225.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $131.00 to $148.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $43.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $7.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $6.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $4.50. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $85.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $27.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $32.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $34.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $29.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $34.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $40.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $88.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $85.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $92.00 to $76.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $95.00 to $87.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $146.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.00 to $11.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $44.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $13.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $320.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $290.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $305.00 to $335.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $360.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $320.00 to $340.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $255.00 to $285.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $310.00 to $345.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $300.00 to $330.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $310.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $120.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $157.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $122.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $147.00 to $133.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $20.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $22.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $52.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $13.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $14.00 to $15.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $12.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $14.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $80.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

