Fielder Capital Group LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,671,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,307,940,000 after buying an additional 1,200,803 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,195,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,717,000 after acquiring an additional 294,276 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,726,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $573,306,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,473,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,824,000 after purchasing an additional 32,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $253.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.78 and a 200 day moving average of $223.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $162.62 and a 1-year high of $265.72.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

