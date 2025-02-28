Dynamic Metals Limited (ASX:DYM) Insider Acquires A$110,000.00 in Stock

Dynamic Metals Limited (ASX:DYM – Get Free Report) insider Justin Mannolini bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$110,000.00 ($68,750.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 million and a P/E ratio of -60.42.

Dynamic Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of minerals in Western Australia. It holds interest in the Widgiemooltha lithium, nickel, and gold project that covers an area of 848.8 square kilometers; the Lake Percy project, which consists of two exploration licenses; and the Deep Well nickel, copper, and PGE project located in Western Australia.

