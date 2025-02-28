Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Has $31.06 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 10.5% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,182,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,839,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $110.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

