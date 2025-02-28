Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Grows Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,640,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,350,000 after buying an additional 1,169,395 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $130,683,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 268.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 975,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,052,000 after acquiring an additional 710,881 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $104,811,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 282.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 623,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,177,000 after purchasing an additional 460,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $197.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.27.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

