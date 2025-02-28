Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Buys 399 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $191.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.85 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.17. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.