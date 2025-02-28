VELA Investment Management LLC Buys 2,452 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for about 1.3% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,813,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 205.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 67,920 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Melius Research upgraded shares of Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.77.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $3,698,079.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,408. This trade represents a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $519,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,080. This represents a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,370 shares of company stock worth $5,965,519. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.03 and a 52 week high of $82.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.44%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.