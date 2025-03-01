Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion.

Ameresco Trading Down 35.6 %

NYSE:AMRC traded down $6.53 on Friday, hitting $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,504,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,922. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.62. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $618.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.31 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMRC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMRC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $842,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,758.50. The trade was a 69.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.