687 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Bought by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $584.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $593.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $546.10 and its 200 day moving average is $549.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total value of $1,764,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at $767,936.07. This represents a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Barclays lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.60.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

