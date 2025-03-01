Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 48 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,248 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,420 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,531.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,349,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,596 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,958.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 276,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,680,000 after purchasing an additional 263,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,478,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $237.59 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $209.81 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.19 and its 200 day moving average is $242.18. The stock has a market cap of $235.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

