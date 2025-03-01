US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,964,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,011 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.6% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,511,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,485,000 after purchasing an additional 183,962 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,813,061,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,870,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,986,000 after acquiring an additional 51,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,677 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $597.04 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $496.30 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $601.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $587.79. The stock has a market cap of $593.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.