Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,410 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Prudential Financial comprises approximately 0.9% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.15.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $115.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.44 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.77.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

