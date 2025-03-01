Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,554 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of INTU opened at $613.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $553.24 and a 1 year high of $714.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $605.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $627.25. The firm has a market cap of $171.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $785.00 price target (up previously from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.50, for a total transaction of $68,506.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,804. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total value of $667,583.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,337.92. This represents a 36.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,014 shares of company stock valued at $140,855,687 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

