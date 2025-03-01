Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 152 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 48,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.03.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.94. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.97 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

