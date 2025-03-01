KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Down 51.2% in February

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 878,400 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the January 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.0 %
KIO stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.42. 381,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,852. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $15.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1215 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
