KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Down 51.2% in February

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 878,400 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the January 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

KIO stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.42. 381,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,852. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $15.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1215 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of KKR Income Opportunities Fund

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 567,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,600,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $5,273,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 74,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 37,634 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.