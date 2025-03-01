Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NRES traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.87. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275. Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79.

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1544 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NRES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity and equity-related securities of companies within the global natural resources sector. The fund aims for capital growth and income generation NRES was launched on Feb 27, 2024 and is issued by Xtrackers.

