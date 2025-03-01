XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the January 31st total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 735,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:XFLT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 531,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,896. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $7.30.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust alerts:

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.79%.

Institutional Trading of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000.

(Get Free Report)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.