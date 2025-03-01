CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Trading Up 6.4% – Should You Buy?

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.57. Approximately 1,874,071 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,306,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CommScope from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

CommScope Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 826.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1,005.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Featured Articles

