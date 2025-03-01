RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in February

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
RESAAS Services Stock Performance
RSASF stock remained flat at $0.20 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20. RESAAS Services has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.39.
About RESAAS Services
