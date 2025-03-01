Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SBSNY traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.51. 38,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $42.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.16.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

