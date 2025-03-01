iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 802,138 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 620,048 shares.The stock last traded at $130.16 and had previously closed at $130.05.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.54.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,591,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,054,000 after buying an additional 1,589,941 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,904,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,476,000 after buying an additional 930,784 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6,492.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 685,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,813,000 after buying an additional 674,840 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 859,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,707,000 after buying an additional 262,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,688,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,453,000 after acquiring an additional 239,232 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

