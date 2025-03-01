iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 802,138 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 620,048 shares.The stock last traded at $130.16 and had previously closed at $130.05.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.54.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
