Hamel Associates Inc. Has $10.69 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hamel Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 3.4% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Chubb by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $285.34 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $238.85 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.73. The company has a market cap of $115.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.73.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

