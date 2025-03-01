Maripau Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,441 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,283,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,781,000 after acquiring an additional 954,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,564,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,112,000 after acquiring an additional 957,258 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,431,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,351 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,643,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,816,000 after acquiring an additional 659,713 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VEA stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.43.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.