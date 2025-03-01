Prudent Man Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average of $45.53. The company has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

