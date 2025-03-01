SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL) Short Interest Down 71.4% in February

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKHL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.09. 6,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,393. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45. SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $25.88.

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

