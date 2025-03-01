Short Interest in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Decreases By 82.7%

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the January 31st total of 146,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 745,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TuanChe Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 44,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,782. TuanChe has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China and internationally. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

