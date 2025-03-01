Insider Buying: ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Blundell purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £2,400 ($3,018.11).

ZOO Digital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZOO Digital Group stock opened at GBX 15 ($0.19) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83, a P/E/G ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.88. ZOO Digital Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 67 ($0.84). The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 36.10.

ZOO Digital Group Company Profile

ZOO Digital is a provider of services allowing TV and movie content to be subtitled and dubbed in any language and prepared for sale with all major online retailers. ZOO’s clients are some of the best-known brands in the world including major Hollywood studios, global broadcasters and digital distributors.

