Insider Buying: ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Blundell purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £2,400 ($3,018.11).
ZOO Digital Group Stock Performance
Shares of ZOO Digital Group stock opened at GBX 15 ($0.19) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83, a P/E/G ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.88. ZOO Digital Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 67 ($0.84). The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 36.10.
ZOO Digital Group Company Profile
