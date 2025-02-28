Insider Selling: Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Sells 3,758 Shares of Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $65,877.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,753.87. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,975,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,757,332. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AVTR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Avantor by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

