Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Shares Up 17% – Should You Buy?

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ – Get Free Report) traded up 17% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.28. 229,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 929% from the average session volume of 22,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.58 price objective on shares of Kidoz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

The stock has a market cap of C$26.31 million, a PE ratio of -22.24 and a beta of -1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

