Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Shares Up 17% – Should You Buy?

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ – Get Free Report) traded up 17% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.28. 229,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 929% from the average session volume of 22,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.58 price objective on shares of Kidoz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.
Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.
