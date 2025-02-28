First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. First Savings Financial Group has a payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.62. 9,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,914. The stock has a market cap of $177.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 13.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group set a $28.00 price target on First Savings Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Savings Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

