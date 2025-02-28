Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director Carl Russo Sells 25,000 Shares

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $953,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,164,188 shares in the company, valued at $82,563,772.20. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Calix Stock Performance

NYSE CALX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.97. 576,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,750. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average is $36.65. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.15 and a beta of 1.70.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.31). Calix had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. Equities analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Calix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 129,608 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the third quarter worth about $3,513,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,661,000 after buying an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 184.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 73,588 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

