Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells $3,792,330.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,792,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,337 shares in the company, valued at $23,103,865. This trade represents a 14.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,712 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total transaction of $423,939.84.

On Friday, February 14th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $28,926,324.00.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.87. 6,251,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,140,591. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $44,397,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,027,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ABNB. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.48.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

