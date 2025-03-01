Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $11.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lipocine stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,464 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.07% of Lipocine worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

