Terril Brothers Inc. Has $8.95 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Terril Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 2.7% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $59.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $61.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -56.11%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

