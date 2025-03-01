Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Update

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the January 31st total of 147,900 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Sentage Price Performance
NASDAQ SNTG traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. 44,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,068. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. Sentage has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97.
About Sentage
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sentage
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Sentage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sentage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.