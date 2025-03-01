Short Interest in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) Increases By 176.3%

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 176.3% from the January 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SHPH stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 69,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,576. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -1.75. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $4.71.

Get Shuttle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers .

Receive News & Ratings for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.