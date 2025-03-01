Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.51, but opened at $43.83. Hilton Grand Vacations shares last traded at $42.98, with a volume of 224,987 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HGV has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 141.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

