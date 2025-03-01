ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, an increase of 266.4% from the January 31st total of 22,600 shares. Approximately 62.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 930,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ReShape Lifesciences Trading Down 6.4 %
RSLS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. 701,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,588. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55. ReShape Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.
About ReShape Lifesciences
