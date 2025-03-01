ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, an increase of 266.4% from the January 31st total of 22,600 shares. Approximately 62.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 930,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ReShape Lifesciences Trading Down 6.4 %

RSLS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. 701,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,588. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55. ReShape Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; Lap-Band 2.0 System, an adjustable postoperatively to increase or decrease the pressure to the band in order to optimize an individual's comfort and therapy effectiveness; and ReShape Calibration Tubes, that fits the lesser curvature of the stomach to reach the pylorus.

