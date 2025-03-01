Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,300 shares, an increase of 121.2% from the January 31st total of 301,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 350.7 days.

Arca Continental Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EMBVF remained flat at $10.20 during trading hours on Friday. Arca Continental has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06.

About Arca Continental

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

