Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,300 shares, an increase of 121.2% from the January 31st total of 301,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 350.7 days.
Arca Continental Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EMBVF remained flat at $10.20 during trading hours on Friday. Arca Continental has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06.
About Arca Continental
